Sixteen Kentucky State Resort Parks will host thousands of guests for the annual Thanksgiving Day buffet on Nov. 28, 2019.
The parks will serve 2,000 pounds of turkey, 1,500 pounds of sweet potatoes, and 750 pounds of country ham. Additionally, 1,300 pounds of roast beef and 12,000 rolls will be served along with 600 pies, including pecan and pumpkin.
The parks have hosted the Thanksgiving Day buffet for more than 40 years and typically serve around 10,000 guests.
For starters, the buffet includes soups, cheeses, and salads. The menu features turkey, dressing, baked ham, and carved roast beef. Vegetables include old-fashioned candied yams, country-style green beans, and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy.
The cost for the buffet is $19.99 plus tax (drink not included) for adults, $9.99 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under.
The buffet will be served starting at noon and closing time will vary by park.
Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will be offering a reduced buffet and price. Kenlake State Resort Park will not be serving the buffet.
For more information on the Thanksgiving Day buffet and other state park events, visit https://parks.ky.gov/thanksgiving/