By Toby Roberts
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Center Stage Series and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission presents AMERICA -- 50th Anniversary Tour live and in concert.
The year 2019 marks the 49th Anniversary of perennial classic-rock favorite, America. Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name." America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Forty plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.
Their best-known tunes, which also include "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People," and "Sister Golden Hair" were cornerstones of 1970's Top 40 and FM rock radio. America's albums -- -six certified gold and/or platinum, with their first greatest hits collection, History, hitting four plus million in sales--displayed a fuller range of the trio's talents than did their singles.
The trio won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972 and began working with George Martin and Geoff Emerick in 1974. This successful team went on to record seven albums and several Top Ten hits, including "Tin Man," "Sister Golden Hair" and "Lonely People."
In 2006 America was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. On 6 February 2012, the group was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their contributions to music. From their formative years, America has been a band capable of transcending borders with its uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, America's audiences continue to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal.
"I think that the ingredients of the America sound are the basic fundamentals that translate internationally," explains Beckley. A lot of times in other countries, we see people singing along, and they don't really know what the words mean. Music is truly the international language."
Tickets for AMERICA -- 5th Anniversary Tour may be purchased by calling the Glema Center box office at 270-821-2787 or online at glemacenter.org. There are no additional fees for online purchase!
Toby Roberts is Arts Administrator and Public Relations coordinator for the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.