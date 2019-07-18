From Progressstaff reports
The Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center will celebrate the 71st annual Barbecue and Homecoming weekend by opening its tag sale and hosting its traditional reception honoring the Dawson Springs High School class from 50 years ago.
The museum will have its tag sale going on until 5 p.m. on the day of the Barbecue, Friday, July 26. The sale will be in the museum's building across the street from US bank.
The reception for the Class of 1969 will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the museum on South Main Street.