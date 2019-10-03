Knights of Columbus donates to DAPS

photo provided by Jeff Smith
Dawson Area Personal Services volunteers Virginia Chaney (left) and Martha Kirk (right) accept a $500 check from the Knights of Columbus Blessed Trinity Council on Sept. 25. The check is a gift from the Knights of Columbus national office in recognition of food donations from the area that were given through the council, many of which occurred during the council’s annual “40 Cans for Lent” food drive. The DAPS food pantry is currently short of food items due to high demand. Food donations can be made to DAPS at 101 Baxter Ave, Apt. 19B, during its hours of operation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.