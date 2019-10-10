The University of Kentucky welcomed the largest incoming class in its history, comprised of 5,396 incoming freshmen, who began their college career the Fall 2019 semester.
The following local students are part of the incoming freshmen in UK's College of Arts and Sciences:
Neely Shoulta of Mayfield, Biology; Maxwell Howard of Paducah, Political Science; Carson Sims of Symsonia, Chemistry; Gabrielle Collins of Clinton, Biology; Matthew Nason of Herndon, Chemistry; Madeline Muir of Paducah, Political Science; Tyson Asher of Paducah, Biology; Lillian Swanz of Paducah, Neuroscience; Autumn Rodgers of Paducah, Biology; David Dietz of Paducah, Biology; Nathaniel Paredes of Princeton, Psychology; Katelyn Rogers of Paducah, Chemistry; Dylan Trevathan of Dawson Springs, Psychology; Claudia Tucker of Paducah, English; Kimberly Bosh of Paducah, Biology; John Wilson of Paducah, Biology; Olivia Burdine of Murray, Undeclared/Exploratory Studies in AS; Macie Dunn of Benton, Undeclared/Exploratory Studies in AS; Anna Reed of Paducah, Undeclared/Exploratory Studies in AS; Madelyne Colson of Paducah, Psychology; Jack Holland of Paducah, Biology; Abigayle Jewell of Arlington, Political Science; Payton Dudley of Smithland, Biology; Alexis Gill of Metropolis, Psychology; Pooja Patel of Paducah, Psychology; Dorian Record of Paducah, Kendal Davenport of Paducah, Psychology; Amy Kobraei of Murray, Biology; Benjamin Samson of Benton, Neuroscience; Emma James of Paducah, Psychology; and Daniel Wingfield of Paducah, Political Science.