The Hancock Bank & Trust Coffeehouse Series at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts welcomes American Folk Musician Joan Shelley on September 13th at 7:30 p.m.
Joan Shelley is a songwriter and singer who lives near Louisville, not far from where she grew up. She draws inspiration from traditional and traditionally-minded performers from her native Kentucky, as well as those from Ireland, Scotland, and England, but she's not a folksinger. Her disposition aligns more closely with that of, say, Roger Miller, Dolly Parton, or her fellow Kentuckian Tom T. Hall, who once explained-simply, succinctly, in a song-"I Witness Life."
Her perspective and performances both have been described, apparently positively, as "pure," but there's no trace of the Pollyanna and there's little of the pastoral, either: her work instead wrestles with the possibility of reconciling, if only for a moment, the perceived "natural" world with its reflection-sometimes, relatively speaking, clear; other times hopelessly distorted-in the human heart, mind, and footprint.
Since the 2015 release of her album Over and Even, Shelley has crossed the country and toured Europe several times as a headlining artist, joined by guitarist Nathan Salsburg and sharing shows with the likes of Jake Xerxes Fussell, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Doug Paisley, Daniel Martin Moore, the Other Years, and Michael Hurley. She has opened for Wilco, Chris Smither, Andrew Bird, and Richard Thompson. Jeff Tweedy produced her most recent record "Joan Shelley" at The Loft in Chicago. She'll be familiar to readers of guitar-centric magazines for having appeared, in the same season, on the covers of Fretboard Journal and Acoustic Guitar.
Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg will perform as part of the Coffeehouse Series at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on September 13th at 7:30 p.m. The Coffeehouse Series features on-stage seating creating an intimate musical experience Tickets are available by calling 270-821-2787 or online at glemacenter.org.
The Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series presents the Eykamp String Quartet in recital on Tuesday, September 17th at 7:30 p.m. Members of the Eykamp String Quartet serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville. The Eykamp Family established the quartet and vision in 2002. This dynamic quartet provides classical music performances of artistic excellence and passion and is committed to ensuring that both chamber and orchestral music are a vital part of our community and beyond.
Chicago native, Alan Snow -- principle violinist, was appointed Concertmaster of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and first violinist of Eykamp String Quartet at University of Evansville in June of 2018. Since his performance with the Oistrach Symphony Orchestra at age 14, Alan has performed solo and chamber works throughout the USA and Mexico, including appearances at Chicago's Symphony Center, the Sarasota Opera House, Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, the University of Alaska Anchorage, la Sala Manuel M. Ponce in Mexico City, and others throughout the continent.
Playing second violi, Dr. Jia-Rong Gan was praised for having a "sound and command of her instrument that belied her physical stature" (Classical Voice of North Carolina). A native of Malaysia, Dr. Gan began her violin studies at the age of five and has since captivated audiences across the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Mark Hatlestad is a violist and Minnesota native. Mark is an avid performer, music educator, and advocate for contemporary music. He has appeared in festivals across the globe as well as the Chautaqua Summer Music Festival in New York. Mark completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at the Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, where he studied viola performance. Believing in the importance of contemporary music, Mark collaborated with several student composers at IU, and served as principal viola for the IU New Music Ensemble. In addition to performing, Mark studied string pedagogy and worked as an assistant teacher for the IU Summer String Academy and the Fairview Violin Project, a program that gives free violin lessons to underprivileged elementary-school students. Mark has been a member of the Evansville Philharmonic since 2014, and is excited to have the opportunity to greater serve the Tri-State Area.
Graham Cullen, cellist, is currently pursuing a Master's degree at the Jacobs School of Music. He has had the opportunity to hold the principal chair of the Indiana University Symphony Orchestra for multiple years while studying there. He also holds the Assistant Principal chair of the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, as well as being a member of the Richmond Symphony and Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra. After winning the Beethoven Haus residency competition held at the Jacobs School, Graham and his quartet were awarded the opportunity to perform a full recital at Beethoven's house in Bonn, Germany. He was also the Grand Prize winner at the Alice Coleman Chamber Music Competition and was the fellowship quartet in residence at the Aspen Summer Music Festival. A dedicated chamber musician, Graham has collaborated with a wide array of musicians, including Alisa Weilerstein and Alex Kerr.
The Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series brings world class musicians for recitals in Hopkins County. The series features on-stage seating creating an intimate and acoustical musical experience. Tickets for the September 17th concert may be purchased online at Glemacenter.org or by telephone 270-821-2787.
Toby Roberts is Arts Administrator and Public Relations coordinator for the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.