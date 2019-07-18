From MCC
Madisonville Community College was honored by the Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women (KFBPW) for significant contributions to the advancement of women in the workplace. The college received this honor during the organization's 97th annual conference held at Danville in June.
"This is a wonderful honor for the college," commented MCC president Dr. Cindy Kelley. "KFBPW represents a network of career and working women from across the Commonwealth. Our local Hopkins County Business and Professional Women (HCBPW) works to encourage women to enhance both their education and careers. HCBPW is a great supporter of MCC and several of our employees are active in the organization. I would like to personally thank both the KFBPW and HCBPW for recognizing MCC with this award."
The Kentucky Business and Professional Women's Foundation was established in May 1984 by the Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. (KFBPW). The mission of the Kentucky Federation is to promote full participation, equity and economic self-sufficiency for women. The focus of this foundation is to prepare workers for the challenges of the future and to enhance the economic development of the Commonwealth by increasing the educational level of Kentucky's workforce.