Baptist Health Madisonville dietitians receive awards

The Registered Dietitians Nutritionists staff at Baptist Health Madisonville has been recognized recently by not just one, but two organizations for Outstanding Preceptors of the Year.
The first award is given by the Department of Dietetics and Human Nutrition Supervised Practice Program at the University of Kentucky (pictured) and the second by the Bluegrass Dietetic Association of the Kentucky Academy of Dietetics and Nutrition.
"We are happy to work with dietetic interns since they keep us updated on the latest information in nutrition coming right from academia," stated Lori Spraggs, RDN, LD Nutrition Manager. "They learn from us how to practice as a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. The future of dietetics will continue with the interns we train who will keep the profession going strong."
The RDN staff has worked with dietetic interns for 18 years from Murray State University, University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, and Sage College in New York.