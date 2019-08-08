Bradley Bilbro, DO, joined Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Madisonville on Thursday, the same day Abigail Weisenburger, MD, joined Baptist Health Madisonville's Family Medicine Residency program as faculty.
Dr. Bilbro earned a doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the University of Pikeville. He completed a family medicine residency at Methodist Hospital in Henderson and is a graduate of Muhlenberg North High School.
Dr. Bilbro is board certified in family medicine and is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
For more information about Dr. Bilbro or Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, call 270-825-7200.
Dr. Weisenburger earned her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean. She completed a family medicine residency at Baptist Health Madisonville and an obstetrics fellowship at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.
Dr. Weisenburger is board certified in family medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
For more information about Dr. Weisenburger or Baptist Health Madisonville Family Medicine Residency, call 270-825-6680.