Frankie Hunt, who ran a local auction business for more than 50 years, will be auctioning off some of the items he's collected from hosting auctions and buying and selling homes.
The auction will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at 40 Hunt Lane.
Mark Cotton will conduct the auction of the "collected treasures," said Darla Hunt Adams, Frankie's daughter and co-host of the auction.
Items will come from two buildings and a barn on Hunt's property.
"This is stuff he used and bought after 50 years of buying and sell houses and doing auctions," Adams said.
Items include a 1973 Rivera pontoon boat, 1980 Parti Kraft pontoon, 1999 350 tritio box truck, Old Dawson springs crocks, Dawson springs post cards, some Dawson Springs pictures, wash stand, long gun, child's old chair, 1999 $50.00 Liberty Gold piece, very old lanterns, old roll top trunk, slave pot, old bicycle, old metal firetruck, some old coins, few silver dollars and some costume jewelry.
We are still in the process of going through all the building and pulling out.
"This will be a very interesting auction," Adams said.
Lunch will be available.
Cash and check will be accepted. More announcements will be made on the day of the auction. For more information, call Adams at 270-841-7299.