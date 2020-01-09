Students of the Month Jan 9, 2020 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Melissa Larimore | The Dawson Springs ProgressCaydin Riley was named the December student of the month at Dawson Springs Jr. High School. Tia Brooks with the Kentucky National Guard presented the award Dec. 18 during lunch. Melissa Larimore | The Dawson Springs ProgressDawson Springs Jr. High School Student of the Month for November was Bailee Coates, who was given the honor during lunch on Dec. 18. Tia Brooks, Kentucky National Guard, presents the award. photo providedStudents of the month for December 2019 at Dawson Springs Elementary School were (from left) Jasmine Lynch, Olivia Darrow, Jackson Petit, Levi Stanley, Abby Steeley, Brandon Pendley and Bert Chappell. Melissa Larimore | The Dawson Springs ProgressAvery Buntin was named the Dawson Springs High School student of the month for November during lunch on Dec. 18. She is pictured with Tia Brooks of the Kentucky National Guard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Community calendar Submit event - More events Submit event - More events