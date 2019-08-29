Dogs just want to have fun.
A Pool Pawty, an swimming event for dogs, will be on Sept. 8 at the Caldwell County-Princeton Pool at City-County Park, 200 Baker Hill Road.
Because of high attendance last year, organizers have separated the Pool Pawty into two time slots: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m. Preregistration is recommended as only the first 20 dogs will be allowed inside and one adult per dog.
Admission is $10 per dog. All proceeds will benefit Max's Hope Pet Rescue.
Preregistration can be done by contacting an organizer at 270-875-3870 or tlittlefilly@hotmail.com.
Guests, both human and canine, must follow rules for the dogs:
• Participation is limited to those who are well-mannered with well-mannered dogs.
• Dogs exhibiting aggressive behavior must be removed at the first sign of aggression with no refund given.
• A copy of current vaccinations, including rabies and parvo/distemper, from the veterinarian is required and provided at registration. A rabies tag is not enough.
• Each dog must be accompanied by a responsible adult handler, age 18 or older, and be able to follow basic commands, including the ability to behave on a leash.
• Handlers will be allowed in the pool only to help their dog in and out. No human swimming.
• Limit one dog at a time per handler. Use caution when leaving extra dogs in vehicles.
• No dogs in heat or under 4 months old permitted.
• Handlers should clean up after the dogs. Take them out of the pool area to use the bathroom. Don't forget your bags.
• Dogs must wear flat buckle/snap collars when they are off the leash. No prong, choke or training collars will be allowed. Full-body harnesses and dog life vests are OK.
• Dogs must be leashed when entering and exiting the facility.
• Solid pool toys are acceptable, but no air-filled floats will be allowed.
• No human or dog food or treats in the pool area.
• Lifeguards will be on duty for humans, but will not assist dogs.
• Anyone entering the pool area will be required to sign a release of liability form.
To contact the pool, call 270-365-7811.