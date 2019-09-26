Baptist Health Medical Group welcomes Krupinski to Women's Care

Baptist Health Madisonville once again received a grant from the Kentucky Breast Cancer Research and Education Trust Fund to promote breast cancer awareness.
This year's grant will support the hospital's Think Pink! Breast Cancer Awareness Program that will be held at Parkway Plaza Mall on Saturday, September 28 from 10 am- 1 pm.
"This is our 11th year to receive this grant," said Diana Jackson, director of oncology, palliative care and infusions services at the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center. "We have provided community education to promote breast health and breast cancer awareness in many ways, including dinner programs, lunch and learn programs, mall events, breakfast events and church functions. Hundreds of women who were uninsured or underinsured have received free mammograms as a result of this grant and our ability to use these funds for our communities."
This year's event will feature the Breast Cancer Survivor Walk and opening ceremony with Dr. Sarah Fisher at 10:30 am. There will be a variety of educational booths, door prizes and vendors available. Children that attend should plan to bring their favorite doll or teddy bear to receive a check-up at the Baby Doll Clinic. Free mammogram vouchers will be distributed to those women that qualify.
"We are grateful to receive this grant again this year," said hospital president Robert Ramey. "It helps us to reach women who may not otherwise be screened or learn about the importance of screenings. This grant is invaluable if our efforts can save just one life."
Baptist Health Madisonville also invites the public to participate in a Pink Out Day on Friday, October 4 by decorating homes and businesses with anything pink and by wearing pink to show your support for breast cancer survivors and fighters.
Kentucky nonprofit groups, educational institutions and government agencies offering breast cancer awareness, education, treatment and/or screening programs and services were eligible to apply for the grants. Grants are funded through proceeds from state income tax return designations and the sale of Kentucky breast cancer awareness license plates.
To schedule a mammogram, call 270.326.3900.