At a joint press conference Tuesday, Madisonville Community College (MCC) and Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) announced a formal partnership to offer the associate in applied science degree in surgical technology through a new consortium agreement.
Under the new agreement, students will be able to complete all of the surgical technology program requirements at either institution. Surgical technologists are important members of the health care team and support surgeons in a variety of complex operations and procedures. Students are trained to perform specific functions in the operating room, to prepare supplies and equipment and assist in preparing patients for surgery. The latest U.S. Department of Labor data shows that the demand for surgical technologists remains high, with projected growth of more than 15% in the next decade.
Madisonville's program, first launched in 1979, is nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. Faculty from Madisonville will staff the courses taught on campus at Hopkinsville.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley had this to say on the collaboration, "I want to thank Dr. Young and the team at Hopkinsville Community College being such wonderful partners in creating this new opportunity for students. We are truly stronger together as we work to meet the needs of the communities we serve."
HCC President Dr. Alissa Young stated, "Collaboration in education is critical. Our partners in health care are counting on us to provide a prepared workforce today, tomorrow and decades from now. Together, we are able to train more students, provide additional clinical sites and ensure excellence in education."
For information about the program and how to apply, interested students can find more on the websites for either Madisonville Community College at madisonville.kctcs.edu or Hopkinsville Community College at hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.