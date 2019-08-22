A webinar, Why You Should Consider Adult Day Programs: Some Unexpected Benefits, will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Registration is required at ALZWebinars.org. Best Friends Master Trainer Sheila Carter will present the program.
A program by phone, Using Music to Combat Anxiety and Create Harmony, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. To register, go to http://Alzphoneprograms.org or call 800-272-3900. Benefits of incorporating music into the daily life of a patient will be the topic.