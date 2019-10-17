The Alzheimer's Association hosts various programs throughout the year to help people deal with the effects of the disease.
A webinar, "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia," will be from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 7. Registration is required by visiting ALZWebinars.org.
A phone program, "Activities to Combat the Winter Blues: Modifying Activities for the Stages of Alzheimer's," will be from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. Registration can be done at http://Alzphoneprograms.com or 800-272-3900.
A webinar, "Effective Communication Strategies for Alzheimer's and Dementia," will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Registration is at ALZWebinars.org.
A phone program, "Anxiety, Aggression and Alzheimer's: Effective Strategies for Difficult Times," will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 10. Carla Guthrie will present the program. Registration can be done at http://Alzphoneprograms.com or 800-272-3900.