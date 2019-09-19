Two local students have been honored by a well-known restaurant in Madisonville.
Each month, Oasis Restaurant selects a student to honor. The school the student attends receives 10 percent of the sales made on each Tuesday of the month if customers wear Panther colors and mention Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
In September, Jacob Embry, who is in the eighth grade at Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School, was honored for his work with Boy Scout Troop 3000.
October's student is Alex Mitchell. Alex worked with the YMCA food program this summer and made a donation to assist in the purchase of a handicap accessible van.