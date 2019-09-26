Ipock reelected to state board

Cassie Ipock of Dawson Springs was re-elected to represent Region One of the Kentucky Association of School Councils during the association's annual conference in Lexington on September 10. She will serve for a three-year term on the KASC Board of Directors.
KASC is a nonprofit membership organization supporting school councils as they work to help students succeed. The Kentucky Association of School Councils was formed in 1992 when presidents of the Kentucky PTA, Kentucky Education Association, and Kentucky Association of School Administrators appointed initial leaders. The board of directors includes a parent, teacher, and principal from each of the eight regions of the state. The board makes decisions about the organization and KASC's stance on policy issues. Directors are elected by delegates chosen by member schools. Delegates meet at the annual conference each fall, the largest school council gathering in the state.
Region One consists of the Dawson Springs, Christian, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Fulton Independent, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Mayfield, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Murray, Paducah, Trigg, Union, and Webster school districts.
This is Ipock's third consecutive term to serve as the teacher representative for Region One. Before earning a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Murray State University in 2012, she represented the parents of Region One on the board of directors. Ipock also serves on the KASC's Executive Committee, a post she was elected to in 2017. In a professional capacity, she teaches sixth grade language arts at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School in Christian County and is the Dawson Springs Correspondent to the Pennyrile Plus section of The Messenger newspaper.