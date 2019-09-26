For the third year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the United States.
The three companies donated 15,000 pounds of food -- equating to 13,750 meals -- to the Tri-State Food Bank through a partnership with Feeding America®.
Representatives from each of the organizations visited the Tri-State Food Bank on Monday to deliver the food and tour the facility. As part of this partnership, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods donated 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of chicken that will be given to individuals and families over the coming weeks.
The Tri-State Food Bank feeds Dawson Springs families when it makes a stop with his mobile food pantry.
"We cannot begin to describe the impact this donation will have for those who struggle with hunger in the Tri-State area," said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director of the Tri-State Food Bank. "Each year, we see more and more citizens, just like you and me, who need extra help to make ends meet. Donations like this help us on our mission to ensure no one goes hungry."
The Tri-State Food Bank works to fight hunger in 33 counties across Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. Partnering with more than 250 programs, it distributes more than nine million pounds of food across the Tri-State area each year.
Through its partnerships and individual donations, Feeding America -- the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the United States -- provides food to millions of Americans through a network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 partner agencies.