• Four seniors have been recognized for their overall citizenship and school pride.
Daniel Garrett was named Mr. Citizenship. Emma Thorp was selected Miss Citizenship.
Mr. and Mrs. Dawson Springs High School are Ethan Huddleston and Zoe Howton.
• Other students will be recognized Friday when the Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School hosts its KPREP awards ceremony at 2 p.m. in Panther Gym.
• Window painting for eligible students in grades seven through 12 will be Oct. 25. If it rains, the event will be moved to Oct. 28.
• The Dawson Springs High School senior class pancake breakfast ticket sales have begun. The event is from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, during the Rotary Auction at the Dawson Springs Community Center. Tickets are $5 each for adults and $3 each for children age 6 and younger.