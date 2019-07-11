From Progress staff reports
The annual Little Miss/Mr. BBQ pageant will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Dawson Springs Independent Schools multipurpose room.
Registration will be from 4 to 4:30 p.m. the day of the pageant. Attire is Sunday best, pageant wear or patriotic wear.
Winners as well as most beautiful and handsome awards will be selected in all nine age categories. There will be two supreme winners. Judging will be done on facial beauty and personality only. Every contestant will receive a trophy. Winners will get crowns and banners as well.
Age divisions for girls are 0-12 months, 13-23 months, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-13 years and 14 years and up. Age divisions for boys are 0-3 and 4 and up. More divisions for boys or for Ms. or Mrs. may be added if there are enough entries.
Darlene McKnight is organizing the pageant. PayPal is accepted as are cash and money orders, and the cost to enter the pageant early (at least five days before) is $45. The regular price is $50 and the price to enter at the door is $55. There are sibling discounts available.
Money orders can be mailed to Darlene McKnight, 1750 Walnut Grove Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408. For more information, call 270-797-8616 or visit the event page on Facebook.
Admission to the pageant is $3 for adults, $1 for children. Children age 4 and younger can get it in for free.