Two upcoming programs are available for those wanting to learn more about Alzheimer's disease.
A webinar, "Advancing the science: Alzheimer's and dementia research," will be from noon to 1 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Registration is required at ALZWebinars.org.
Another webinar, "How anyone can use art to help people with dementia," will be from 10 to 11 a.m. or noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 30. The content discussed will be from Robin Hamon, co-author of "The Best Friends Book of Activities, Volumes 1 and 2." No art background is required, but registration is, at ALZWebinars.org.