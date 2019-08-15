Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond recently released its graduation and academic lists.
The name of three Dawson Springs residents could be found on the lists.
Zackary L. Bearden, Dawson Springs, earned a degree in criminal justice from EKU during commencement ceremonies back in May. He was also named to the President's Award list for earning a perfect grade-point average of 4.0.
Mary Allison Mills, who is studying middle school education, and Allison Brooke Gordon, a public relations student, were also named to the President's Award list for their 4.0 GPA.