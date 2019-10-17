Halloween pageant participants can wear their Sunday best, fall-theme attire or pageant wear to the annual event at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dawson Springs Independent Schools multipurpose room. A costume contest for participants will follow the pageant.
Registration can be done ahead of time or from 4 to 4:30 p.m. the day of the pageant. Those who turn in the form and pay five days before the pageant will pay $45. Contestants who pay later or at the door pay $55. There are discounts for siblings ($45 for the first child, $30 for second child). Those who want to be entered into the overall award should bring a picture. Cash, money orders (brought or mailed to Darlene McKnight, 1750 Walnut Grove Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408) or Paypal (KYDARLING42408@aol.com) will be accepted. No personal checks and no refunds, said organizer Darlene McKnight.
Contestants in the pageant will be judged on facial beauty and personality. Winners will be announced in each age division: girls 0-12 months, 13-23 months, 2 to 3 years, 4 to 5 years, 6 to 8 years, 9 to 13 years, 14 and up; boys 0-3 years and 4 and up. More divisions may be added based upon entries. A queen and king will each age group will get a crown, trophy and banner. Alternates will be chosen and get a trophy also. Most beautiful and most handsome will also be awarded in each age group. Supreme winners will be selected as well. Contestants are also up for a savings bond.
In the costume contest, prizes will be given to those wearing the most original and best costume in each age division with contestants.