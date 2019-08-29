The Gospel Music Extravaganza will bring well-known singers to a Madisonville church.
The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission with Oak Ridge Senior Living and Shelby Tire present the event. Joseph Habedank will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Victory Church, 615 Brown Road. The Triumphant Quarter will take the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Childress Family, a group from Madisonville, will perform both days and serve as host.
Doors open an hour before concert time. Admission is free, but an offering will be accepted.
For more information, call 270-836-8882 or visit www.childressfamily.com.