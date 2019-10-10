The Delta Regional Authority has announced plans to invest more than $150,000 to improve broadband communications in Hopkins County.
The DRA announced the $155,500 grant award this morning. Hopkins County Fiscal Court will provide additional funds for a total project investment of more than $308,000. Plans are to use the money to install six broadband communication stations on existing utility towers in the northernmost areas of Hopkins County, thereby extending internet access to rural residents.
"It's been a long, complicated process to get to this point," said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr., "and we are pleased to finally reach the starting gate on this project."
Fiscal Court has been working for several months to explore various options for extending broadband access. In June 2019, the county entered into an agreement with ConnectGRADD to facilitate expanding broadband access. ConnectGRADD is a service provided by QWireless in partnership with the Green River Area Development District, which includes Webster, McLean, Henderson, Ohio, Daviess, Hancock, and Union counties.
Judge-Executive Whitfield said the grant became a reality thanks to the assistance of the Pennyrile Area Development District.
"PADD has worked with us from the beginning, assisting us with research and the grant application," he said. "We could not have moved forward with this without their support. And we are grateful that the Delta Regional Authority recognized the need for this project."
The Delta Regional Authority's mission is to improve life for the 10 million people who reside in 252 Delta counties and parishes of eight states, according to their website. Established in 2000 by Congress, the Delta Regional Authority makes strategic investments of federal appropriations into the physical and human infrastructure of Delta communities. More information about the DRA can be found at dra.gov.
For more information, call (270) 821-8294.