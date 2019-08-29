Madisonville Community College is ranked one of the top community colleges in the nation by personal finance website, WalletHub.com.
Wallet Hub ranked over 700 community colleges throughout the country to determine which offered the best education while maintaining cost-efficiency. Colleges were evaluated on 19 total metrics across three key success indicators: cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes.
"We are honored to be recognized for our outcomes for students," said Dr. Cindy Kelley, president of Madisonville Community College. "The faculty and staff at MCC are truly committed champions for student success and we work so hard to give our students a chance at a better life."
Madisonville Community College was ranked 28th in the nation and 2nd in the state of Kentucky.