Those wanting to learn more about dementia and Alzheimer's disease and how to handle issues that arise are invited to five upcoming programs hosted by the Alzheimer's Association, according to a news release.
There will be a webinar, Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor's Appointments, and Legal and Financial Planning, from 10 to 11 a.m. or noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Registration is required at ALZWebinars.org.
A phone program, Caring for the Caregiver, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Registration can be completed at http://Alzphoneprograms.org or by calling 800-272-3900.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, a webinar will aim to teach viewers effective communication strategies with patients. The program is from noon to 1 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required at ALZWebinars.org.
Another phone program, Using Music to Combat Anxiety and Create Harmony, is from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Registration can be completed at http://Alzphoneprograms.org or by calling 800-272-3900.
Healthy Living for a Healthy You: Tips from the Latest Research, a webinar, will be presented from 11 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Registration is required at ALZWebinars.org.