Baptist Health blood drive rescheduled
Baptist Health Madisonville has announced upcoming public blood drives and a date change on one of them.
The next drive will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Lion's Club headquarters. The Nov. 13 blood drive at the YMCA has now been moved to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the YMCA.
There will be two drives in November: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Life Apostolic Church and 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Madisonville Church of Christ.
No public blood drives are scheduled for December.