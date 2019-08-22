Merrell earns Daisy Award

This month's Daisy Award winner at Baptist Health Madisonville is Twylia Merrell, RN on our Mother Baby unit. Twylia was nominated when she went above and beyond for a recent patient. The patient was having blood pressure issues and it was being made worse because her husband needed to get to work and take the children to their grandmother to be cared for while she delivered. Twylia gave the dad gas money so he could get the children to grandma and go on to work to help relieve some financial strains. The patient's blood pressure returned to normal. Thank you for investing in our patients and for taking great care of them no matter what the need may be. We appreciate you!