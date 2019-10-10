Baptist Health Madisonville receives KAHQ award

Baptist Health Madisonville has been named the recipient of the 2019 Kentucky Association for Healthcare Quality (KAHQ) Team Award for a recent collaboration with Madisonville Community College.
The Patient Experience Simulation Lab Team won this award for showing active participation in the creation and implementation of an individual performance improvement project, program, or initiative from its inception to completion. The project demonstrated the improvement of an organization's performance and had a direct effect on the quality of healthcare for a defined group of patients or population.
"It is vital for each staff member to understand the role that they play in impacting the patient experience in every area of the hospital," stated Beth Brown, BSN, RN, CPXP who serves as the Patient Experience Coordinator for Baptist Health Madisonville. "These simulation labs have allowed us to work with multiple disciplines to establish best practices for their departments."
The Madisonville Community College Interprofessional Simulation Program has received provisional accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.
The team consists of Brown, Loretta Elder DNP, RN, CNE, CHSE, Professor of Nursing at Madisonville Community College, and Shannon Allen MSN, RN, CHSE, the Director of Simulation at Madisonville Community College.