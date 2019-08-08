There is something exciting for everyone in the 2019 Fall line-up at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts!
Our Center Stage Series in September features AMERICA - the 50th Anniversary Tour performing their hits A Horse with No Name, Ventura Highway, Sister Golden Hair, Lonely People, I Need You, Tin Man and many more! In November, we present multi-platinum selling country artist, HUNTER HAYES, followed by the groundbreaking COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET.
Everyone will love the center-ring circus fun of CIRQUE MECHANICS in November and Hopkins County School's MATILDA THE MUSICAL in October.
This Fall's Coffeehouse Series welcomes singer/songwriter JOAN SHELLEY and PHILL MADERIA JAZZ QUARTET; the Chamber Music Series highlight's the EYKAMP STRING QUARTET and YOONAH KIM on clarinet. The Coffeehouse Series and the Chamber Music Series both feature onstage seating for an up close and personal intimate musical experience.
In December, CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE with the MCC SINGERS and special guest JAIMEE PAUL will sing and swing into the holiday season.
There is something for everyone at the Glema Center this Fall! Tickets for all shows are now on sale online at Glemacenter.org or by calling the box office at 270-821-2787.