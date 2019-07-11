The Haile family reunion was held Sunday, June 30, at the Dawson Springs Community Center by the descendants of James B. and Rebecca Creecy Haile.
Those in attendance were Josephine Haile, Shirley Franklin, Mr. and Mrs. Derek Brewer, Grayson Brewer, all of Dawson Springs. Also Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lantrip Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lantrip Jr., Brodie Lantrip, Keagan Lantrip, Jaycee Lantrip and Melissa Lantrip, all of Owensboro. Also Mr. and Mrs. Scott Thompson, Brenda Thompson, Gloria Stewart, Mark Stewart, Maddie Kate Keller, all of Hopkinsville. Also Mr. and Mrs. Neil Finley of Cadiz. Also Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Haile of Nortonville. Also, Mr. and Mrs. Allan Stewart, and Tay Martinez of Crofton. Also, Mr. and Mrs. Clay Cavanaugh of Hanson. Also Betty Alexander, Danielle Alexander and Ryan Williams, all of Bowling Green. Also Mr. Ricky Bennett and Michelle Ladd, both of Princeton. Also, Mrs. Peggy Lemons of Joshua, Texas.
The next reunion is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the communiy center.