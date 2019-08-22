The quarterly meeting of the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center was held on Thursday, July 25.
The highlight of the meeting was the election of four local women to serve on the museum's board of directors. The new board members are Janet Summers, Diane Coates, Debbie Cansler and Christy Winfrey.
They join current board members, Shirley Menser, Virginia Chaney, Barbara Kinsolving, Wanda Hughes, Carolyn Coates, Brent Menser and Peggy Furgerson.
Immediate museum plans include the preparation of members for the tag and plant sale to be held Aug. 23-24. The sale will begin at the museum annex building across from US Bank at 9 a.m.
To donate sellable items of plants, home furnishings or decorating items, call 270-339-6803 or 270-836-9135.
The museum staff is dedicated to the preservation of all historic information pertaining to Dawson Springs and the surrounding area. The artwork of students and residents is promoted and exhibited whenever possible. The staff appreciates being able to use local artwork in the exhibits.
Volunteers work daily Tuesday through Friday 1 to 4 p.m. There are available openings for volunteers who would be interested in helping at the museum. Work shifts are usually in 1-and-a-half-hour increments per month. For more information, call Shirley Menser at 270-797-5116.