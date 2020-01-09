From Kentucky Educational Television
The next episode of KET's Kentucky Life spotlights the conductor Amy Gillingham; Ray Harm's wildlife art; fishing for large-mouth bass in Cedar Creek Lake; and James Van Lear, the first student to integrate Madisonville's schools in 1957. The episode airs Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8/7 pm and Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4/3 pm on KET, and Monday, Jan. 13, at 7/6 pm on KET2.
First, Kentucky Life visits with Amy Gillingham, one of the few female orchestra conductors in a male-dominated field. Hailing from a musical family, Gillingham leads the orchestra at Northern Kentucky University, where she's a big advocate for the arts and inspires others through her devotion to her craft.
Then, Kentucky Life celebrates Ray Harm's nature art, whose work is likely familiar to anyone who's visited a Kentucky state park, where many of his paintings and field sketches are displayed. Harm also was a trendsetter, becoming one of the first artists to release limited-edition prints of his work.
Next, Kentucky Life explores Kentucky's newest lake, Cedar Creek Lake, which was created in 2002. Doug Flynn and his brother Brad take in the sights and put the lake's fishing reputation to the test, angling for large-mouth bass.
Finally, Kentucky Life revisits the story of Madisonville's integration in 1957, when James Van Lear became the first black student to attend the city's all-white school district. Of just elementary school age, Van Lear shouldered a heavy load, as town people subjected him to all sorts of threats and abuse.
Kentucky Life is a KET production, produced by Chelsea Gorham. Segment producers for this episode are Justin Allen, Matt Grimm, and Frank Simkonis.
This year is Kentucky Life's 25th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the program will include special Memory segments, in which each of Kentucky Life's hosts -- Byron Crawford, Dave Shuffett and Doug Flynn -- will revisit some of their favorite stories over the years.