Dawson Springs graduate to perform

photo provided

Ben Travis, a 1991 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, is an audio engineer in Nashville. He is a producer, musician and songwriter and will perform for guests on Saturday night, July 27, at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.

From Progress staff reports

A Dawson Springs native with musical ties will perform at Pennyrile for Barbecue weekend.

Ben Travis will be entertaining guests at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Clifty Creek Restaurant at the lodge. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Pennyrile.

Ben grew up in Dawson Springs. He is a 1991 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and a 1996 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville with a degree in music. Currently, he is a Nashville-based audio engineer, producer and musician as well as a songwriter.

Several classes and groups of friends have scheduled reunions at Pennyrile on July 27 as a part of their Barbecue activities. The Friends of Pennyrile invite you to come to the park to visit with friends and enjoy Ben's music.