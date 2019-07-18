Dawson Springs graduate to perform

From Progress staff reports
A Dawson Springs native with musical ties will perform at Pennyrile for Barbecue weekend.
Ben Travis will be entertaining guests at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Clifty Creek Restaurant at the lodge. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Pennyrile.
Ben grew up in Dawson Springs. He is a 1991 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and a 1996 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville with a degree in music. Currently, he is a Nashville-based audio engineer, producer and musician as well as a songwriter.
Several classes and groups of friends have scheduled reunions at Pennyrile on July 27 as a part of their Barbecue activities. The Friends of Pennyrile invite you to come to the park to visit with friends and enjoy Ben's music.