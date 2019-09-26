INSINC carpentry program complete

Nine inmates at the Hopkins County Jail were awarded certificates for successfully completing the Kentucky INSINC carpentry program. INSINC, which stands for "Inmates Need Skills in New Careers," is a partnership between the Hopkins County Jail and the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corp.'s Kentucky Movers and Makers. The program allows incarcerated volunteers to become certified in carpentry, basic welding and masonry.
A ceremony was held at the Hopkins County Jail on Tuesday September 17, 2019, which included members of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development team, Hopkins County Jail staff and Judge Executive Jack Whitfield. The inmates participating in the program clocked in an average of 96 instructional hours. "I am very grateful for the partnership with the EDC in helping to provide meaningful and life changing programing at the jail," said Jailer Mike Lewis.
Kentucky INSINC programming continues with a welding course being taught this fall with plans for continuing courses in basic electricity and masonry.