Steven Parker named president of KHA

photo provided
Steven Parker, the executive director of the Dawson Springs Housing Authority, was named president of the Kentucky Housing Association and was given a gavel and nameplate at the KHA conference in Gatlinburg from Sept. 17-20 by outgoing president Vickie Smiley. His term began Oct. 1. Parker has 10 years’ experience in public housing. He served as vice president of the Kentucky Housing Association and serves on the board for the KHA Self-Insured Fund, according to a newsletter from Southeastern Regional Council of Housing and CD Professionals National Association of Housing Redevelopment Officials. He has also served as vice president of public housing for KHA, and has served on various SERC committees, including SERCcess, emerging leaders, and 40 under 40. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University in financial management/planning.