Naturefest, an annual event hosted by the Pennyrile Resource Conservation and Development Council at Jeffers Bend in Hopkinsville, is set for this weekend and this year's event has a new focus: health and wellness.
Naturefest will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Bend on Metcalfe Lane. Guests can participate in more than 50 activities, including archery, canoeing, storytelling, facepainting, pumpkin painting, a walk in the woods and much more.
Many animals and insects will be onsite for guests to see: horses, bees, butterflies, birds.
Food booths will be set up as will informational booths, including ones about outdoor skills, rain gardening, recycling and sinkhole restoration.
Admission is $10 per car, $15 per 25-passenger bus or less, and $30 per 26-passenger bus or more. Active duty military get in for free as do first responders. IDs should be brought.
For more information on Naturefest, contact Charles Turner, RC&D coordinator, at 270-885-5600 or turner1224@gmail.com.