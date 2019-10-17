Baptist Health adds doctor to vascular center staff

Marty Denny, MD, joined Baptist Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Center on October 1, 2019.
Dr. Denny earned a medical degree from Indiana University. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Louisville, where he also completed a cardiology fellowship and served as chief fellow.
He is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine. We are pleased to welcome him to Baptist Health Medical Group.
For more information about Dr. Denny or Baptist Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Center, call 270.326.3800.