10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 30, 2009.)
Many volunteers and perfect weather contributed to the $24,397.82 grossed by the 61st annual Barbecue and Homecoming. The good weather also returned the fair to the municipal park. Last year heavy rain forced a move to the downtown area.
A back to school bash will be held at Dawson Springs Community School from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for students enrolled in grades K-12.
The Dawson Springs Board of Education discussed an amended 2009-10 calendar at Monday night's meeting. The new calendar has students returning to school Aug. 11 instead of Aug. 7 as originally scheduled. The start date in the original calendar was already a week later than usual to allow more time to complete construction projects which would get students back in their classrooms.
Woodburn Drugs was burglarized early Tuesday morning by subjects who entered the front door by force.
The funeral for Lois June Pryor, 63, of Ilsley, was held July 26 at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Charlie Parker officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
The funeral for Johnny Willis Sisk, 68, of Ilsley, was held July 27 at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Darrell Menser officiated. Burial was in Ilsley Cemetery.
The funeral for Geneva Morgan, 86, of Dawson Springs, was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Raymond Farmer officiated. Burial was in Ridgetop Cemetery in Crofton.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 28, 1994.)
The food and fair figures are down for the 46th annual Barbecue, which grossed $20,290.25. Forty-seven people won the 50 prizes offered at the raffle.
Two people had entered the November school board election as of Tuesday afternoon. Incumbent Jenny Sewell and first-time candidate Gary Lee Grisham had filed their candidacy papers, a spokeswoman in the Hopkins County Court Clerk's office said.
The Kentucky Infrastructure Authority has approved a loan of up to $786,480 for a sewer line extension project whose cost is not to exceed $846,480. No increase in sewer rates is called for in the loan application.
Heather Dillingham, 17-year-old daughter of Ann Dillingham and Phillip Dillingham, was crowned Miss Dawson Springs at the annual beauty pageant last Thursday night. The first runner-up is Kathy Gogle and the second runner-up in Miss Congeniality Misti Long.
Michael Britt, a 1994 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, has been awarded two scholarships for the 1994-95 academic year at Murray State University.
Services for James William Towe, 53, Dawson Springs, were held Thursday afternoon, July 21, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. The Rev. Wayne Lamb officiated. Burial was in Lafayette Cemetery.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 31, 1969.)
The 21st annual Dawson Springs Community Barbecue and Picnic will be held today and tonight in the New Century lot. This year's crowd is estimated to exceed over 3,500 -- expected to be the largest since the first Barbecue and Picnic was held in 1948.
C.B. "Dick" Waddle, Madisonville, has been named commission agent for the Dawson Springs area by the Standard Oil Company of Kentucky.
A recent ordinance passed by the City of Dawson Springs would clear up the controversy between all interested parties concerning the use of shoreline property at Lake Beshear. The ordinance bars any structures from being erected that do not have the permission of the city.
An L-shaped street is being constructed in the new subdivision of Mr. and Mrs. G. Baxter Ramsey between Frederick Road and the new KY 109 highway through the South Hopkins Industrial Park.
A calendar of events for the Dawson Springs Community Center includes youth center hours, youth dance, "over 30" dance and art classes.
Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Pendley, Mineral Street, are the parents of a baby girl, born Sunday, July 27 in the Hopkins County Hospital in Madisonville at 7:36 a.m. She has been named Dee Ann and weighed seven pounds and one ounce.
Hopkins Countians are invited to receive free admission to Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green on Hopkins County Day, Sunday, Aug. 17.
Funeral services were held for William Nelson Clay, 72, Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Mr. David King, Hopkinsville, officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Last rites were conducted for Mrs. Lucy Hamby, 70, Evansville, Ind., Tuesday afternoon at the Beshear Funeral Home. The Ray Neal Pleasant officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Last rites were held for Eli Sisk, 67, Friday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. W.T. Crumbaker and the Rev. Lester Watson officiated. Burial was in Creekmur Cemetery in Caldwell County.
The South Hopkins Water District has opened an office on Arcadia Avenue. It is located next door to Hamby's TV Sales and Service. Mrs. Clarence Hale is office clerk. Johney Hamby is water superintendent.
Similac ready to feed baby formula is 59 cents for a quart at Kavanaugh's IGA Foodliner.