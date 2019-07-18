10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 16, 2009.)
A murder suspect fleeing a crime scene in Florida was apprehended on Olney Road just outside Dawson Springs Friday night, July 10. According to Dawson Springs Police Chief Bill Crider, the police department received a teletype Friday morning stating that Nicky S. Tolzmann, who had allegedly stabbed Gene Hockey, 58, Lakeland, Fla., could possibly be headed to the Dawson Springs area.
More than $1,000 in prizes will be awarded at the raffle at the 61st annual Barbecue Friday, July 24.
Camryn Don LaGrange won first prize for the biggest fish caught at the Mills family reunion fishing tournament on Lake Beshear.
Cousins Kristian and Dakota Ford traveled with their families to Orlando, Fla., to participate in the Church of the Nazarene World Bible Quiz. Kristian earned a gold ribbon and Dakota received a silver ribbon.
Laura Elizabeth Hillerich of Dawson Springs graduated summa cum laude from Murray State University May 9. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in special education and elementary education.
The funeral for Pearlene Parks Ochsner, 82, of Dawson Springs, will be held at noon today at Dermitt Funeral Home in Caneyville. Bro. John Russell will officiate. Burial will be in Richland Cemetery.
Janice Fay Parls, 59, of Dawson Springs, formerly of Louisville, died at 1:28 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Regional Medical Center. No services will be held.
The funeral for Georgia Othela Sisk Moore, 92, of Nebo, will be held at 2 p.m. today at Beshear Funeral Home. Eric Nelson, Barry Nelson and Lee Sisk will officiate. Burial will be in Dunn Cemetery.
Graveside services for Thurman L. Jensen, 78, of Dawson Springs, were held July 8 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 14, 1994.)
Nearly all employees of the Dawson Springs City School System were given 2.5% raises and upgraded benefits last Thursday afternoon by the school board.
Two of the contestants in the 22nd Miss Dawson Springs Beauty Pageant are Lana Robinson and Heather Dillingham.
Headline on Page A9 of The Progress: Roller-Blade Injuries Are Rising; Officials Are Urging Precautions
The Dawson Springs Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony today (Thursday) at R.V. Repair at the new business at 114 E. Arcadia Ave.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 17, 1969.)
A new store specializing in ladies' wear has opened here, according to an announcement in today's issue of The Progress. It is named The Clothes Horse and is owned by Mr. and Mrs. John Melaski.
R.L. Massamore was elected president of Dawson Springs Community Center, Inc., by the board of directors at its first meeting of the new year Monday night.
After over 62 years the cornerstone of the present First Methodist Church was opened and the contents placed there by church members on June 27, 1907, were taken out and examined. The church was known as the Methodist Episcopal Church South. In the cornerstone was a handbill publicizing the cornerstone laying ceremony, various copies of religious documents, a copy of the Dawson Springs newspaper, the Weekly Oracle, a nickel, two Indian head pennies and a disc.
Round top bread was 88 cents for 4 20-ounce loaves at Davis Bestway.
Last rites were held for James Fred Hamby, 79, Thursday afternoon at the Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Jesse S. Bell officiated. Burial was in the Rosedale Cemetery.
Funeral services were conducted for Obid C. Parker, 76, Thursday afternoon, July 10, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Eddie Russell officiated. Burial was in the Ilsley Cemetery.