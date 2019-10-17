10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009.)
When voters in Dawson Springs chose to legalize the sale of alcohol for the first time in more than 50 years, the impact the decision would make on the city was unclear. At this point, with 16 months of sales records to look back on, city officials can track the financial success of the alcohol sales. From May 2008 through August 2009, sales totaled $1,930,452.77.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Trigg County residents legalized alcohol sales by a margin of 36 votes.
Local residents may not be aware that a retired athlete is living quietly in Dawson Springs. Mackey Alexander was a racing greyhound who had to retire after a broken leg. He was adopted by Beverly Alexander of Dawson Springs.
The funeral for Mary Madoline Smith, 84, St. Charles, was at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gilland Ridge Baptist Church. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. The Rev. J.W. Haire officiated. Burial was in Gilland Ridge Cemetery.
Randa Hankins directs the Dawson Springs High School Marching Panther Band at the town show on Friday, Sept. 18. She is the field commander of the band, which placed second at the Hancock County Marching Band Contest on Saturday, Oct. 10.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 13, 1994.)
Among the allocations in the 1994-95 school budget are $38,345 for a school bus and $15,000 for an automobile.
As is always the case, instruction is the biggest expense in this year's school system budget which totals $3,365,777.
Among the personnel decisions agreed to last Thursday afternoon by the school-based decision-making council was naming a replacement for Shelby Caudill when the school counselor retires at the end of 1994.
Hopkins County Property Valuation Office officials will spend about a month and a half in Dawson Springs getting information for property reassessment in 1995, David L. Gordon, property valuation administration, announced Monday.
Services for Mrs. Rudell Russell Clay, 72, were held Tuesday morning at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Services for Mrs. Mary Annis Bratcher, Charleston Road, 77, were held Monday afternoon at Apostolic Holiness Church. The Rev. Robert Akers officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were pending Tuesday night at Beshear Funeral Home for Herman Albert "Frog" Hopper, 82. He died Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 12:20 p.m. at the Senior Citizen Nursing Home at Madisonville.
Funeral for Mrs. Harriet Graham Kavanaugh, 76, was held Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Dan Griffiths officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for Mrs. Essie Mae Hensley, 73, Huckleberry Road, will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Glenn Darnell will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
The first Avalon automobile is built at the Toyota facility in Georgetown, Ky.
The exhibit at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center is "The Frank Hunt Collection," a selection of many miscellaneous items collected over the years by Frank Hunt, local auctioneer and collector.
The Panther boys captured the Hopkins County Cross Country Meet held Tuesday, Oct. 4, on their home course at Outwood. The Panther girls finished second.
A dozen large eggs at the IGA are 39 cents.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 16, 1969.)
Morton Jennings, president of Jennings Chevrolet Co., Inc., shows the new 1970 Chevrolet his firm is furnishing for the driver's training class at the local high school to James Lee Stevens, who teaches the class.
Two local teenagers entered their first canoe race Saturday afternoon and came in third. On Sunday afternoon, they entered their second canoe race and came in first. The canoeists were 15-year-old Jeff Winfrey, son of Dr. and Mrs. Joe Winfrey, and Kent Dillingham, the 15-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Norris Dillingham.