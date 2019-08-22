10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2009.)
The funeral for John Bryant Downing III, 35, Madisonville, was held Aug. 15 at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
A graveside service for Cordie Ellis Blanton, 95, Henderson, formerly of Dawson Springs, was held Aug. 15 at Walnut Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Hollis Marshal officiated.
Emmaleigh Jan Hoard, Dawson Springs, graduated summa cum laude from Murray State University May 9 with a bachelor's degree in special education/learning behavorial disabilities with elementary emphasis.
September's First Friday sponsored by the Main Street Program will feature the event's first dog show and a corn hole tournament.
After one game into the season, the boys soccer team has already equaled the number of wins and scored more than half the number of total goals from the previous season.
Last Saturday's temperatures may have been pushing triple digits, but that didn't stop several area high school golfers from taking on the 18-hole challenge at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. 93 golfers representing 19 different schools competed in the Harned Insurance Springs Classic.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 18, 1994.)
The city council voted 6-0 Monday night to buy bulletproof vests for its five officers who will be required to wear them while on duty. The cost is expected to be $1,500 to $2,000.
Buses began running Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, on the first day of classes for the city school system's 1994-95 school year. The school district plans to construct a compound for its fleet of buses. The fence-enclosed compound will be built just south of the central offive on South Eli Street.
The school board Monday night approved to new employee positions, one of which had been filled earlier in the day by the school-based decision-making council. The positions are for the library and the lunchroom.
Deborah Cullen and her husband Larry look at the symbolic "first dollar" presented to them by Mayor Stacia Peyton on behalf of the Dawson Springs Chamber of Commerce. The presentation and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Chamber's meeting at the Cullens' Tradewater Cafe.
Services for Mrs. Ola Mae Powell, 86, Riverdale, Ga., were held Wednesday morning at Beshear Funeral Home. Deacon Jim Dixon officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Employees of Ottenheimer & Co., Inc., are being honored monthly by the company and union for their number of years employment at the local plant. Those who reached their milestones in July are Debbie Neisz, 3 years, Donna Haile, 22, Debbie Scott, 19, Judy Cartwright, 1, Deloris Ligon, 1, Delores Childers, 1, Donnie Ford, 3, Mary Jane Jackson, 1, and Shannon Smith, 1.
Tammy Audas was hired as a special education teacher.
Murray State University is located in the safest college town in Kentucky and the 11th safest in the United States, FBI data shows.
Rusty Purdy, 12, caught a four-pound, 12-ounce bass at Lake Beshear on July 29. He is a sixth-grader at Dawson Springs Middle School.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 21, 1969.)
At its meeting Monday night the city council passed a building inspection and permit ordinance and the electrical code. It was necessary to adopt the two items in order to qualify for more public housing.
The net profit for the 21st annual Dawson Springs Community Barbecue held Thursday was $1,534.63, it was announced this week.
The Commercial Bank of Dawson expects to start moving into its new building Saturday, D. Fletcher Holeman, executive vice president, said.
All of you who are drinking and enjoying the medicinal benefits of Hamby Water, pumped from Hamby's Well in the front of the Hamby Well Building, can thank a group of local interested, civic-minded people.
Elmer Davis purchased the interest of Eugene Davis in the Davis Bestway Market on Oak Heights on Friday.
Although school doesn't start until Monday, 63 members of the Dawson Springs High School Band are already preparing for coming parades and band festivals.
Funeral services were held for William Travis Tirey, 53, 909 E. Walnut St., Sunday afternoon at Harris Funeral Chapel in Madisonville. The Rev. Emerson Lutz officiated. Burial was in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens.