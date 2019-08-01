Volunteers make the Barbecue a success
Dear Editor,
The Dawson Springs Community Center would like to thank everyone who had any part in the success of the 71st Barbecue and Homecoming. We would like to thank the Rotary Club and the High School Ambassadors who sold raffle tickets as well as those who bought raffle tickets. A special thanks to the Knights of Columbus who cook the meat and to the group of individuals who made the sauce. Without those individuals plus the manhy volunteers who pulled the meat, made sandwiches, pounded the meat, worked the serving line, donated baked goods for the Cake Walk or helped in many of the other duties necessary in the production of this event, it would not continue to be a success.
In addition, we want to thank the city workers who assembled the stage and made the area look so nice, Instant Zeal and Josh Stevens who provided music free of charge during the night. We want to thank Blackhawk Liquor for providing the beer free of charge and the Hoovers at Dr. Pepper for the good deal on the drinks. Thank you to the Food Giant who allows us to sell raffle tickets there and they package and sell meat for us. Deputy Duvall and the inmate program are a great help at the pits and cleaning up various areas of our community. We express our gratitude to Donnie Dunbar who organizes the 5K run and to the cross country team for their assistance.
A special thanks to the following businesses for providing raffle prizes: Woodburn Pharmacy, Rex Parker Insurance Agency, Beshear Funeral Home, Harned Insurance Agency, US Bank, The Dawson Springs Progress, Hayes Hardware, Huddleston Jewelry Gallery, Workman's Service Station, Dairy Queen, Laura's Stylin' Salon, Beauty Shop on the Square, Tri County Heating, AC and Refrigeration, Planters Bank, Hillerich Wholesale Sports and Cards, Food Giant, Minit Mart, Ben Leonard Law Firm, HairFix, Fiesta Acapulco, United Methodist Church Women's Group, The Joint in Eddyville, Purdy's Sales, Princess and Pirates Boutique, Casey's General Store, Candy's Salon, the park committee, Blackhawk Liquors and Hollie's Florist and Gift Shoppe.
This event began 71 years ago as the financial support for the community center and continues to be the main source of income. We as a community should be proud that we have continued that tradition. As always, we will strive to make improvements each year. We need more groups to have a booth at the fair. It is an opportunity for organizations to make money while helping the community.
Chris Smiley, Joe Allen, Kathy Nichols, Lindsey Morgan, Jennifer Hall, Dusty Vinson, Darla Adams, Jim Hillerich, Kristin Smiley Merrill, Zach Willett, Vicki Allen, Pat Bruce and Jahn Smiley