10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 29, 2010.)
Abbey Wood of Dawson Springs has been chosen to serve as a March of Dimes ambassador child for Hopkins and Webster counties. Her posters will be on display at the March of Dimes March for Babies in Madisonville on May 15.
Arborist James Crook shows students how traps are set for the emerald ash borer on Earth Day at Dawson Springs Community School.
The Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School site-based decision-making council approved continuing with the present seven-period bell schedule for the 2010-11 school year at its April 21 meeting. The curriculum committee has been studying the possibility of changing to an eight-period day.
Last week, the Panther softball team continued to make their mark as one of the top teams in the second region by capturing the All ‘A’ Classic Regional Championship in Eddyville. The Panthers defeated University Heights Academy, Livingston County Central and Caldwell County during the four-day midseason regional event. The Panthers allowed 3 runs in 3 games.
The South Hopkins Fire Department in Mortons Gap received $37,145 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, May 6, 2010.)
Volunteer firemen D.J. Oldham and Chad Egbert spray water in a house at 827 Hospital Road as they prepare to enter the wood-framed structure Tuesday morning. The occupants were at home when the house began to fill with smoke.
A pair of five-run innings propelled the Panther softball squad onto win number 13 for the season. The girls won 14-2 against the Caldwell County Tigers.
Dawson Springs Rotary Club members recently donated a quilt to the city. The quilt was made by Shirley Franklin and depicted scenes from last year’s ice storm.
The funeral for Linda Lou Stevens, 70, of Dawson Springs, was held Monday at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Jonathan Howton, a Dawson Springs High School graduate, received the Skean Award from the Western Kentucky University Department of Biology.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, April 27, 1995.)
The funeral for Mrs. Helen Mae Storms, 66, Princeton Manor, was held Tuesday afternoon, April 25, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Earl Baker officiated. Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
Last rites for Mrs. Lena Farar, 85, Ilsley, were held Friday afternoon, April 21, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Archie Calvert officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The Dawson Springs Parent-Teacher Association elected officers earlier this month. Betty Sisk was chosen as president. Lori Carlton is vice president, Vicky Johnson is secretary and Janice Moore is treasurer.
William Bradford Overby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Overy of Dawson Springs, celebrated his first birthday with a party at his home on March 2.
Mayor Stacia Peyton is the newest member of the board of directors of Trans Financial-Dawson Springs. She took office April 19 to fill the vacancy created in March by Russell Beshear.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, May 4, 1995.)
The city council is expected to vote at its May 15 meeting on a proposal to raise the monthly garbage fee from $4 to $8.
Nikki Marie Castle celebrated her first birthday with a party Wednesday night, April 26, at her home.
Marine Pvt. Bradley S. Dodd, son of Mr. and Mrs. William K. Dodd, Cord Hamby Loop, recently reported for duty with 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C.
CW2 Bill Johnston, a 1981 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, and his unit, A Co. 3.101 Avn. Rgt. of Fort Campbell, participated in an air show as part of Thunder Over Louisville, one of the major Kentucky Derby Festival events in Louisville.
Last rites were held for Edward S. (Big Boy) Mitchell, 72, Tuesday morning at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The city council voted 6-0 Monday night to contribute $2,500 to the Youth Serve/Community Pride Recycling Center so it can join the Regional Recycling Corp. in Lyon County.
Funeral for Royce Huddleston, 56, St. Charles, was held on Saturday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Thurman Shumaker officiated. Burial was in Union Temple Cemetery.
Last rites for Arthur Childers, 79, Arcadia Avenue, were held Friday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Akers officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 30, 1970.)
Bottle caps may seem worthless to some people, but not to six-year-old Johnny Glenn Adams. He recently found a soft drink cap worth five dollars. The soft drink company has a contest and Johnny was a winner. He said he was going to “eat ice cream and candy” with his prize money.
SP4 Luther R. Edwards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Edwards, Frederick Road, was awarded the Soldier’s Medal on Dec. 26, 1969. The medal was awarded SP4 Edwards for heroism when he pulled a comrade out of a fast-moving mountain stream. Edwards served with Company A, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry, 4th Division.
The Dawson Springs High School Band was rated I, or superior, at the Madisonville Region Music Festival held in Madisonville Friday and Saturday.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, May 7, 1970.)
Mrs. Terry J. Warren was honored with a miscellaneous wedding shower given by Mesdames Eldred Menser, John Mattingly and Rowena Townsend on Friday night, April 3, in the educational building of the First United Methodist Church.
Larry Lucas was elected commander of the Lee Wilson Stevens Post 5359, Veterans of Foreign Wars, at its meeting Monday night at the Post Home. Lucas is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He succeeds Garnett Buntin as commander.
Sue Hibbs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Noble Hibbs, Route 1, has been awarded the State Homemakers Degree in FHA. This is the highest honor that can be obtained in the Future Homemakers of America organization.
Funeral services were held for Mrs. Eva Gladdish, 86, former resident here, Sunday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.