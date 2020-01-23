School board more than elected positions
Dear Editor,
The students and teachers, the administrators and the service workers of the Dawson Springs Independent School District deserve praise for working hard in their roles. But equally deserving of praise are the members of the district’s Board of Education, not only for their work but for their continued leadership.
Vicki Allen, Tracy Overby, Lindsey Morgan, Wes Ausenbaugh, and Kent Dillingham are more than just elected officials. They are a very valuable link between the school district’s citizens and our schools. They make some tough decisions, set policy for their district and create the conditions that enable student opportunities to learn, grow and succeed. In their individual walks of life as residents here, they are also a key part of the fiber of our community.
The state of Kentucky has chosen to join other states in observing January as School Board Member Recognition Month, I believe this is the 25th year in which it has done so. Our local school board members are worthy of this appreciation.
As the demands of high-stakes accountability have increased for our schools, the job of our local board members has likewise become increasingly complex, requiring more time, training and knowledge. They also must ensure the safety and maintenance of school buildings and buses, support teachers by making sure they have adequate professional development, lead the charge for programs that help students of every ability level and closely monitor the finances of the school system. There is not a single aspect of overall district operation that isn’t tied to the work of our board members.
I am pleased to join with other community members in thanking the members of our Dawson Springs Independent Board of Education this month for what they do on behalf of our children and community. We will have a “Meet and Greet” at 5:30pm prior to our Board meeting on January 27th and all are welcome to attend where we’ll have light refreshments until our meeting starts at 6pm. Thanks again for your continued support of our children and our schools.
Sincerely,
Lenny Whalen
Superintendent, Dawson Springs Independent Schools