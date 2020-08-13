10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 8, 2010.)
At a special-called meeting Friday, the Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School site-based decision-making council named Kent Workman interim principal as it prepares to hire a new principal. Debbie Upton announced her resignation June 21.
Graveside services were held Friday at Rosedale Cemetery for George Leonard Bernhardt Sr., 88, of Dawson Springs. The Rev. James McKinney officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
The funeral for James Wayne Stobaugh, 72, of Dawson Springs, was held Monday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Bro. Ron Hensley officiated. Burial was in Concord Cemetery in White Plains with military rites conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
The funeral for Olive Ester Clark King, 87, Dawson Springs, was held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Donnie Howton officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Graveside services for Donald Ray Greer, 69, Dawson Springs, were held Monday at Ilsley Cemetery. The Rev. Allan Menser officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Joe and Kathy Redden, Russell Street, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Saturday. They were married July 10, 1970, at Walnut Grove Pentecostal Church in Dawson Springs.
24 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 11, 1996.)
The 24th annual Miss Dawson Springs Beauty Pageant will be held Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. in the all-purpose room at Dawson Springs High School. Eleven local girls are entered in the Barbecue-Homecoming event sponsored by the Dawson Springs Business and Professional Women’s Club.
A fire damaged Hartline’s Bestway on Oak Heights and Doug Hartline looks at the damage. The fire’s cause was thought to be electrical. He and his wife, Linda, own the contents while Elmer Davis owns the building.
The Eli Street building which houses the Dawson Springs Board of Education offices is known among many school employees as “The White House.” The entire structure was painted this week by custodians David Cotton and Shirley Franklin.
Piles of wood await at the pits in the municipal park for the volunteers who will barbecue more than 3 tons of hams for the 48th annual Barbecue which will be held Friday, July 26.
Mr. and Mrs. James A. Coleman Jr. of Olmstead have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Laura Catherine, to Eldon Lee James II of Dawson Springs.
The funeral for Thomas Winfred “Jumpy” Lovelace, 80, Sycamore Street, was held Sunday afternoon, July 7, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Jackie Mathis officiated. Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
James E. Walker, 62, Lutz, Fla., died Friday, June 14, at his home of an apparent heart attack. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements at Rosedale Cemetery.
Last rites for Frank Leon “The Dutchman” Davisson, 71, Madisonville, were held Sunday afternoon, July 7, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Eugene McKnight officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery.
This was written by Jed Dillingham in his About Town column: “The city began its new fiscal year last week, and we would be remiss if we didn’t note one very important part of the new budget. For the first time, the city included health insurance for its full-time employees.”
Country star Billy Ray Cyrus was at Land Between the Lakes June 30 and July 1 to film his latest music video for “Trail of Tears.”
The Dawson Springs swim team finished fourth in the Hopkins County Family YMCA Invitational on Saturday, July 6, at Madisonville.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 9, 1970.)
A new manufacturing company of rubber products has leased the building on South Main Street formerly occupied by the Ottenheimer & Co., Inc., garment factory.
An 18-year-old Hopkinsville boy drowned about 7:30 Saturday night while swimming during an outing at Pennyrile Forest State Park. The victim was William Earl Acree.
Jake Morris, Water Street, was elected chairman of Hopkins County Young Republicans at its organizational meeting Thursday night, July 2, in the Hopkins County courthouse.
Mrs. Phillip L. Parker was honored with a baby shower Tuesday night, June 30, at Clarkdale Court.
The Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church was the setting for a beautiful wedding when Miss Barbra Ann Ausenbaugh became the bride of Mr. Jerry Don McGregor on Friday, June 12, at seven o’clock in the evening.
Last rites were conducted for Mrs. Mary Lee Brown, 87, Nebo, Friday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. E.J. Bayer officiated. Burial was in Lafayette Cemetery.