10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 15, 2010.)
The Dawson Springs Chamber of Commerce held its April meeting at noon Tuesday in the Darby House. Committee heads reported on activities since the previous meeting. Let’s Paint the Town will begin April 24. Buildings owned by Laura Kinsolving and Pam and Sam Haulk on East Arcadia Avenue at the next to be revitalized.
The Dawson Springs Community School Relay for Life Team sponsored a walk-a-thon Saturday in memory of Stephanie Midkiff, a former school system employee.
When Earth Day is celebrated April 22, the students at Dawson Springs will take an active role in increasing the community’s awareness of the day and of the importance of being environmentally conscious. Science teachers, Casey LaGrange, Kirk Greenfield and Kim Menser, have planned an event which includes all students in grades K-12.
The funeral for Rodney Wilson Hale, 62, of Dawson Springs, was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Don Cotrell officiated. Burial was in Bainbridge Cemetery in Christian County.
The funeral for Tina Marie Poole Allen, 42, of Earlington, was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Gary Brown officiated. Burial was in Fuller Cemetery.
The funeral for Helen Geneva Brewer Northup, 84, of Dawson Springs, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Randall Rogers officiated. Burial was in Ilsley Cemetery.
The funeral for Ray Willis Sr., 76, of Dawson Springs, was held Monday at Midway Valley Pentecostal Church in Caldwell County. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. The Rev. Willard Walls officiated. Burial was in Ilsley Cemetery.
The Panther softball team closed out spring break Friday and Saturday with a set of five games in the Marshall County Slugfest, which featured some of the area’s top teams from west Kentucky, southern Illinois and west Tennessee. The Panthers finished with two wins, two ties and one loss. Also, an eighth-inning single by Kristin Peek scored Kelsey Beshears and gave the Panthers an 8-7 win over the Lyons of Lyon County Monday in Eddyville.
A surprise birthday party was held for Robert Moore and his granddaughter Jill Fireline on Feb. 7 at Jill’s home. Hosts were Wes and Shelia Ausenbaugh. Jill and her grandfather celebrated with themed birthday cakes: Moore had a Gone Fishin’ cake and Jill had a Happy 18th Birthday cake.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 13, 1995.)
The Tradewater Rendezvous is not dead just short of its sixth birthday anniversary. But the local festival which began in 1990 as the Spring Water Ramble is no longer a springtime event. The Dawson Springs Main Street Program, sponsor of the event since its inception, has moved it to the fall.
The annual Easter sunrise service will be held Sunday, April 16, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Eli Street. The service is sponsored by the Dawson Springs Ministerial Association. It begins at 7 a.m.
Dawson Springs High School Student Council member Allison Adams holds a ladder while Jolie Coates places another message on the school system’s sign on the corner of U.S. 62 East and Eli Street. The student council is in charge of the sign which was installed at the beginning of the 1994-95 school year.
The Dawson Springs Parent-Teacher Association has elected two new parent members to the school-based decision-making council, Philip Back, chairman of the six-person council, announced Tuesday. Named to one-year terms beginning July 1 are Ashley Marsili and Artie Thompson. They’ll replace Sue Kimmel and Teresa Butler.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe A. Redden, Russell Street, have announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their older daughter Holly Suzanne to James Kevin Divine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hibbs of Madisonville and Ralph Divine of Lawrenceburg. The wedding vows will be exchanged Saturday afternoon, July 1, at two o’clock at the Gospel Assembly Church in Dawson Springs. The Rev. John W. Stalls will officiate.
A local man has the major role in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” which will be presented April 14-15 and 21-22 at 7 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 121 N. Main St., Greenville. K.C. Winfrey plays the great lion Aslan in the children’s classic written by C.S. Lewis. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Jeff Winfrey, Dawson Springs.
Mr. and Mrs. Billy W. Oglesby of Dawson Springs have announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Andrea Lynn, to Jaman Moore Childers, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Childers of Morgantown. The wedding will take place Saturday afternoon, June 3, at 4 p.m. at the Dawson Springs First Baptist Church.
A surprise 50th birthday party for Sue Mitchell was given Sunday, April 2, at the Ilsley home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brewer. It was given by Mrs. Mitchell’s daughter, Denese Fuller, her sister, Vickie Brewer, and her niece Ann Brasher.
Justin B. Bennett, seven-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bennett of Dawson Springs, earned awards in the USA Royalty Shamrock Pageant held March 18 at the Community Center. His three-year-old brother Zebulun L. Bennett was named supreme king and most photogenic in the 2-3 year division of the pageant.
Funeral for Mrs. Blanche C. Dockery, 86, Beulah Road in Nebo, was held Friday, March 10, at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Burial was in New Beulah Cemetery.
Services for Mrs. Jerri Lay, 61, were held Saturday morning at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Tim Taylor officiated. Burial was in McGregor Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Services for Mrs. Jessie Holt, 92, Dawson Springs, were held Saturday morning at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
Services for Mrs. Opal Trotter Darnell, 77, Nortonville, were held Wednesday morning at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. The Rev. Glenn Darnell officiated. Burial was in Crabtree Cemetery in Ilsley.
Artist Daryl Howard, designated by the Texas legislature as a “Treasure of Texas,” talks about one of her works on display at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center during a reception Tuesday night, April 4.
American Legion Post 310 recently held a benefit dance for the repairs needed at the swimming pool in the municipal park. The event raised about $250, including donations, and the club added the rest to make a $1,000 donation to the project.
Kevin Gamble, for his “Seniors Write” article, speaks to George Black. Black plans to enter politics in the future as a candidate for mayor of Dawson Springs.
The Dawson Springs Branch Library is holding its annual Easter egg hunt for Storyhour children today at 1 p.m. at the municipal park. The hunt will be preceded by the children flying kites.
Cultural Affairs Day is being held today in the city school system. Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade have been studying cultures from across the world.
The Dawson Springs Head Start Program will host an open house today from 3 to 5 p.m., Ms. Betty Rambo, local coordinator, has announced. She said the public is invited to see the “new” Head Start building which serves income-eligible and special needs three-year-olds.
Lee James got his first win as a head baseball coach when the Panthers beat visiting Providence 15-1 on Tuesday afternoon, April 4. Also, the Panthers came from a 3-1 deficit in the last inning the next Monday afternoon against visiting Caldwell County to score three to knock off the Tigers 4-3.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 16, 1970.)
Services will be conducted in the new $113,000 building of the First United Methodist Church Sunday morning. Services will begin at 10:50 a.m. in the old building. After a prayer of thanksgiving for the old church by Dr. O.T. Nichols, district superintendent, the congregation will march to the new building, which is located on the corner of North Main and Keigan streets.
Some 200 fans, players and cheerleaders attended a Community Appreciation Basketball Banquet at the Community Center Monday night. John Oldham, head basketball coach at Western Kentucky University, was the principal speaker and gave a humorous, but thought provoking talk.
Dawson Springs City Schools closed Wednesday and will be closed today and tomorrow because of the Kentucky Education Association convention being held in Louisville.
Teachers for the 1970-71 term were elected by the Dawson Springs school board at its meeting Monday night. Twenty-three teachers were hired for next year’s school term. The board recognized tenure for 11 teachers.
A going-away party was given Todd Prow was recently at the Merry Morning Kindergarten. Todd’s parents, Major and Mrs. William F. Prow, are moving to Fort Rucker, Ala. Todd will return for graduation exercises in May.
Bob J. Beecham, 22, son of Mrs. Mary J. Farmer, Route 2, was promoted to Army specialist four while serving with 483rd Field Service Company near Long Binh Post, Vietnam.
Mr. and Mrs. Elwood C. Campbell, Route 3, are the parents of a baby girl. She was born Wednesday, March 25, in the Caldwell County Hospital in Princeton. She was named Laretta Ann.
A Singer sewing machine, which is equipped to do a zig-zag stitch costs $23 at Electro-Hygiene Co.