10 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2010.
Dustin Egbert and Emilee Workman were named 2010 homecoming king and queen between the Panther boys and girls basketball games Friday night against McLean County.
When the Hopkins County Humane Society added three members to its board of directors, two of those seats went to Dawson Springs residents. Judith Johnston and Michael Midkiff were elected to the board Jan. 12 along with Debbie Purdy of Madisonville.
The Dawson Springs Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting in the newly renovated science room on the third floor of the elementary building. Chris Smiley and Jenny Sewell were re-elected board chairman and vice chairwoman, respectively, Jenny Bruce will continue in her duties as secretary, and Mike Owsley was reappointed school board attorney on an as-needed basis.
Scott R. Parsons Sr. of Dawson Springs received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Jan. 9.
25 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Jan. 19, 1995.
A half-time aide has been added to the kindergarten in an effort to deal with large class sizes in the morning and afternoon sessions. Traci McKnight, who had been a half-time teacher aide, was made a full-time aide, with half of her duties in the kindergarten.
The city council votes 6-0 Monday night to seek $10,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help pay for repairs to the swimming pool in the municipal park.
The school board voted 5-0 Monday night to accept more than $23,000 from the state for technological improvements and voted unanimously to buy a car for the district. The money will go to the district’s network for servers, work stations, printers and a router. The district was looking at purchasing a Crown Victoria.
Jeriann Winfrey celebrated her sixth birthday with a party on Dec. 8 at her Lexington home. She and her friends want to see “The Next Karate Kid” and returned to her home decorated with a Beauty and the Beast theme.
Rhonda Stevens has been hired as the H&R Block manager of the Dawson Springs office on Railroad Avenue.
Services for Wilbur Ray Price, 77, Price Loop, were held Saturday morning, Jan. 14, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. R.E. Hibbs officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Funeral for Mrs. Lesa Jill Thomas Finley, 38, a former resident of Dawson Springs, was held Saturday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Steve McVey officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for James Weldon Lynn, 86, Daylight Road, was held Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, at Charleston Baptist Church. The Rev. Archie Oliver officiated. Burial was in Fox Cemetery in Webster County.
School bus drivers in the city school district are subject to drug and alcohol testing. The school board voted unanimously Monday night to adopt a drug and alcohol program which Superintendent Danny Brown said establishes a policy whereby the district “would have no tolerance” for the use of drugs and alcohol by bus drivers.
The Dairy Queen Players of the Week were Heather Bennett, girls training league, Lyndsey Storms, girls junior pro, Josh Moore, boys training league, Rusty Purdy, boys junior pro.
50 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Jan. 22, 1970.)
Mayr Deward Stallins has appointed members of the city council to three different committees with each committee responsible for a particular department of the city. Named to the revenue committee were Bill Haupt and Charles Nichols; on the committee for the city hall and police court are L.L. Perry and Douglas Monroe; on the street department committee are Jerry Workman and Eugene Davis.
The Rotary Club voted unanimously in favor of Daylight Saving Time at its meeting Monday night.
Mrs. Jean Cunningham, city, announces the engagement and approaching marriage of her daughter, Cathy Diane, to Mr. Bobby Watson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Watson, Route 2. An April wedding is being planned.
Sophomore class officers at Dawson Springs High School were Kent Dillingham, president, Becky Johnson, secretary, Keith Harrison, reporter, Steve Agent, treasurer, and Jeff Winfrey, vice president.
Funeral services were held for Oustin Glen Norris, 39, Route 1, Wednesday afternoon at the Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Beulah Cemetery. The body of Norris was found about 11 a.m. Monday alongside the road at Kentucky 109 and Kentucky 54 near Carbondale. It was reported he was frozen, but authorities would not comment Tuesday afternoon concerning the circumstances of his death.
Last rites were held for Leslie Ray Blankenship, 54, West Walnut Street, Sunday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. John Gentry officiated. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Funeral services were held for Jackson Eli, 76, Evansville, Ind., and a former resident here, Wednesday morning at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. James Camplin officiated. Burial was in Shyflat Cemetery.